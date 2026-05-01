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Leaders 2026
Mark Ridgway
Mark Ridgway
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
A&O Shearman
Jurisdiction:
Global
Services:
Trade Secrets
Rationale:
Global Trade Secrets 2025: Highly Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
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