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Mark Heritage

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Key details

  • Job title: Founder
  • Firm: Bear + Wolf
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trademarks, Copyright, Design
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Mid-level


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Bear + Wolf




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Simon Tracey
Founder   Bear + Wolf  




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