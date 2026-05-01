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Mark Caddle

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Tesla ‘Robotaxi’ and ‘Cybercab’ TMs rebuffed by USPTO on eve of launch
Tesla ‘Robotaxi’ and ‘Cybercab’ TMs rebuffed by USPTO on eve of launch
M&S wants Aldi caterpillar cake withdrawn
M&S settles caterpillar cake lawsuit with Aldi




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Simon Bradbury
Partner   Withers & Rogers  




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