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Kerry Lee

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Squire Patton Boggs
  • Jurisdiction: UK, Belgium
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended, Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


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