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Kate Cleary

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Key details

  • Job title: IP Manager
  • Firm: HSM
  • Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands, Caribbean, Latin America
  • Services: Design, Patents, Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Mid-level


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