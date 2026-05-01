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Leaders 2026
Kate Cleary
Kate Cleary
Key details
Job title:
IP Manager
Firm:
HSM
Jurisdiction:
Cayman Islands, Caribbean, Latin America
Services:
Design, Patents, Trademarks
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Mid-level
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