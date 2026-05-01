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Karla Hughes

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: White & Case
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trademarks, Design
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended, Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


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