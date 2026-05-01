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Leaders 2026
Karen Fraser
Karen Fraser
Key details
Job title:
Director, Patents and Head of Software Team
Firm:
Murgitroyd
Jurisdiction:
UK, Europe
Services:
Patents
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Murgitroyd appoints patents MD as it targets next phase of growth
Murgitroyd adds trio of senior business leaders
Charles Russell Speechlys gets new head of brand protection
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