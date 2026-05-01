Request Trial

Joginder Singh

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: LexOrbis
  • Jurisdiction: India
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Trade secrets protection in India in the absence of a sui generis system
Trade secrets protection in India in the absence of a sui generis system
India jurisdiction report: SEPs at the crossroads
Trade secrets protection in India in the absence of a sui generis system




More leaders

profile
Manisha Singh
Founder & Managing Partner   LexOrbis  
Diversity
Manisha Singh
Managing Partner   LexOrbis  
profile
Abhai Pandey
Partner   LexOrbis  
profile
Amaya Singh
Partner   LexOrbis  




More features

Creating a global online IP community
A new relationship with in-house
How to plan successful IP mediation
India reimagines GUI design protection