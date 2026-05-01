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Leaders 2026
Jeremy Hertzog
Jeremy Hertzog
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Chair of Innovation
Firm:
Mishcon de Reya
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks, Patents, Copyright
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Trademarks 2025: Highly Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Letters of note
Mishcon hires Bird & Bird patent litigator
UPC: time to finalise opt-out strategies
More leaders
profile
Stuart Lester
Partner, Advertising & Marketing Group Lead
Mishcon de Reya
profile
Campbell Forsyth
Partner
Mishcon de Reya
profile
David Rose
Partner, Head IP, Chair Patents Group
Mishcon de Reya
profile
Sally Britton
Partner, Brands Group Lead
Mishcon de Reya
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