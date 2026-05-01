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Leaders 2026
James Marshall
James Marshall
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Pinsent Masons
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
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Ireland under pressure to revisit UPC referendum
Deloitte team of tech and brand experts joins Pinsent Masons
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Partner
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