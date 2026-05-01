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Leaders 2026
Ivy Clarice Estoesta
Ivy Clarice Estoesta
Key details
Job title:
Director
Firm:
Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Trademarks, Design
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Senior-level
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David Holman
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