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Leaders 2026
Harriet Seymour
Harriet Seymour
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Fieldfisher
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Non-Contentious
Level:
Mid-level
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profile
Tommy McKenna
Partner
Fieldfisher
profile
Fiona Waples
Director, IP
Fieldfisher
profile
Chris Tang
Senior Associate
Fieldfisher
profile
David Bond
Partner, Co-Head of Franchising & Commercial and Head of Advertising Group
Fieldfisher
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