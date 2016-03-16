Jones Day hires partner in London

Law firm Jones Day has expanded its intellectual property practice by hiring Rebecca Swindells as a partner.

Swindells joins from law firm Fieldfisher, and she has experience in copyright, trademark and licensing disputes.

She has represented clients in the e-commerce industry.

Anthony Insogna, leader of the firm’s global IP practice, said: “Rebecca’s deep experience in copyright and trademark litigation will significantly strengthen our capabilities throughout Europe, and she will be a valuable addition to our brand protection practice.”