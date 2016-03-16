Subscribe
16 March 2016Copyright

Jones Day hires partner in London

Law firm Jones Day has expanded its intellectual property practice by hiring Rebecca Swindells as a partner.

Swindells joins from law firm Fieldfisher, and she has experience in copyright, trademark and licensing disputes.

She has represented clients in the e-commerce industry.

Anthony Insogna, leader of the firm’s global IP practice, said: “Rebecca’s deep experience in copyright and trademark litigation will significantly strengthen our capabilities throughout Europe, and she will be a valuable addition to our brand protection practice.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Jones Day opens IP agency in China
1 December 2012   Jones Day has launched a fully-licensed Chinese IP agency, following increasing demand for IP consultancy services—particularly for trademarks and copyright.
Copyright
Fieldfisher hires partner in Manchester
10 November 2015   Law firm Fieldfisher has hired Rob Sheldon as a partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice in Manchester.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges