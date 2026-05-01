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Leaders 2026
Gwilym Roberts
Gwilym Roberts
Key details
Job title:
Chair
Firm:
Kilburn & Strode
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Promoting better mental health in IP firms
Influential Women in IP: what is success?
Brexit and IP: Mixed messages on Europe
More leaders
profile
Tom Leonard
Partner (London) & VP (San Francisco Liaison Office)
Kilburn & Strode
profile
Laura Ramsay
Partner
Kilburn & Strode
profile
Dayle Callaghan
Counsel
Kilburn & Strode
profile
Rowena Tolley
Partner, Food & Drink Sector Group Lead
Kilburn & Strode
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