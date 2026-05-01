Request Trial

Gary Moss

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Chairman
  • Firm: EIP
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Hall of Fame
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Charles Russell Speechlys promotes recently hired litigator to lead IP
Charles Russell Speechlys promotes recently hired litigator to lead IP
UK Patent Box claims jump to £942.5m in value
EIP hires Teva litigator




More leaders

profile
Andrew Sharples
Partner   EIP  
profile
Sebastian Fuchs
Partner   EIP  
profile
Jerome Spaargaren
Founder, Partner   EIP  
profile
Heather McCann
Partner   EIP  




More features

WATCH: John Ward, trademarks VP and associate GC of Moderna, at INTA
Beyond logos: Brands face new challenges with non-traditional TMs
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
WATCH: Roland Mallinson, head of brands at Taylor Wessing, INTA 2026