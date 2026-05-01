Request Trial

Claire Lehr

author-placeholder

Key details


Company Latest

London firm adds two experienced partners
London firm adds two experienced partners
London firm adds two experienced partners
Edwin Coe




More leaders

profile
Lakmal Walawage
Partner   Edwin Coe  
profile
Kenny Cheung
Associate   Edwin Coe  
profile
Eleanor Showering
Associate   Edwin Coe  
profile
Lauren Barlow
Associate   Edwin Coe  




More features

WATCH: John Ward, trademarks VP and associate GC of Moderna, at INTA
Beyond logos: Brands face new challenges with non-traditional TMs
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
WATCH: Roland Mallinson, head of brands at Taylor Wessing, INTA 2026