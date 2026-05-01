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Christopher Carani

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Key details

  • Job title: Shareholder
  • Firm: McAndrews Held & Malloy
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Patents, Design
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Patents 2025: Recommended, Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


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WATCH: Recent developments in design patent law
WATCH: Recent developments in design patent law
Partner and patent agent join McAndrews, Held & Malloy
McAndrews, Held & Malloy welcomes lawyer in Chicago




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