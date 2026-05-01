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Brett Klein

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Key details

  • Job title: Principal
  • Firm: Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Patents 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Mid-level


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