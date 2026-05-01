Request Trial

Anna Gregson

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Mathys & Squire
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Nike strides ahead of rivals as trainer patent race intensifies
Nike strides ahead of rivals as trainer patent race intensifies
Less than a quarter of businesses prepare for litigation, says study
EPO’s G1/19 decision has ‘far-reaching’ implications for AI: lawyers




More leaders

profile
Christopher Hamer
Partner   Mathys & Squire  
profile
Claire Breheny
Partner, Head of Trademarks   Mathys & Squire  
profile
Dani Kramer
Partner   Mathys & Squire  
profile
Andrew White
Partner   Mathys & Squire  




More features

WATCH: John Ward, trademarks VP and associate GC of Moderna, at INTA
Beyond logos: Brands face new challenges with non-traditional TMs
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
WATCH: Roland Mallinson, head of brands at Taylor Wessing, INTA 2026