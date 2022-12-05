Subscribe
shutterstock_1904640856_peterschreiber_media
5 December 2022Staff Writer

Brexit driving design applications surge: report

UK has been outside the scope of EU-registered designs since 1 January, 2021 | Investors “increasingly keen” to see design rights and other IP is properly protected say report’s authors.

Applications to register designs in the UK have surged since Brexit, hitting a record high of 67,000 in the year ended 30 September, 2022, according to a new report from IP firm Mathys & Squire.

In the past year, an average of 5,586 design applications were filed each month, according to the report. In 2019-2020 (the year leading up to Brexit), the average number of monthly applications was 2,480.

Since the end of the transition period on 1 January, 2021, the UK has fallen outside the scope of EU-registered designs, meaning that applicants have been required to register a product design in the UK and the EU to obtain protection once obtained through a single EU registered design application.

While applications increased to hit a record high of 67,034 designs in the year ended 30 September, 2022, the year before saw an even larger hike. In the year ended 30 September, 2021, design applications 65,248, up from 29,758 in the prior year.

Max Thoma, managing associate at Mathys & Squire, said: “Design applications have seen a sharp spike in the last year and these figures are likely to remain high, as businesses will continue to have to register designs in both the UK and Europe.”

“Not having adequate protections in place for designs could have significant ramifications for businesses. Investors are increasingly keen to see that design rights and other IP is properly protected before they invest. That means failure to protect rights could see businesses miss out on crucial opportunities to grow.”

According to statistics from the World Intellectual Property Organization, released in November, the UK received 2.3 times more designs in applications in 2021 than in the prior year, making it the third most active office in terms of application design count in 2021.

An estimated 1.2 million industrial design applications containing 1.5 million designs were filed worldwide in 2021, amounting to growth of 9.2%.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the European Commission proposed the revision of industrial design rules to make it cheaper, quicker and more straightforward to protect industrial designs across the EU.

Under the proposals, the EU-wide ‘repair clause’ will be introduced into the Design Directive, which the Commission said will open up and increase competition in the spare parts market.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Juventus scores landmark NFT decision

Breaking: UPC postponement 'the right thing to do'

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Lost in the mail: address for service at UK IPO post-Brexit
25 May 2023   Non-UK based rights holders should consider appointing a UK address for service before January next year to avoid potential pitfalls, says Lauren Somers of HGF.
Patents
Asia takes lead in patent and TM applications: WIPO
22 November 2022   Drop in patenting activity seen in some G2 nations | China’s office records the highest volume of trademark filing activity | WIPO | EPO | Daren Tang.
article
European Commission plans industrial design rules revamp
1 December 2022   EU-wide ‘repair clause’ of significance to car repair sector | Clause to have legal effect for future designs | Commission aiming for simplification of processes.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Can a fashion designer use GenAI to continue their legacy?
M&S festive gin sinks Aldi in ‘lookalike’ case
UK diverges from EU on 'acquiescence' in trademark dispute
Battle of the logos: Tesco takes on Lidl in UK Court of Appeal
Why lookalike cases are not a lost cause despite Thatchers v Aldi
Taylor Wessing hires ‘exciting’ addition to international practice
Jimi Hendrix’s late bandmates get green light to sue over album royalties
Potter Clarkson targets Scottish market with new office