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Andrei Iancu

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Co-Head of IP & Technology Litigation Group
  • Firm: Sullivan & Cromwell
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


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New WIPR rankings recognise top US patent firms and lawyers
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Sullivan & Cromwell




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