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Alistair Gay

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Co-Head Trademark Practice
  • Firm: Keltie
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trademarks, Design, Copyright
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Trademarks 2025: Outstanding
  • Level:Mid-level


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