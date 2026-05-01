Request Trial

Alexander Klett

Alexander-Klett

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Morgan Lewis & Bockius
  • Jurisdiction: Germany
  • Services: Trademarks, Copyright
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • Level:Mid-Level


Company Latest

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius




More leaders

profile
Martin Henshall
Partner   Morgan Lewis & Bockius  
profile
Manita Rawat
Partner   Morgan Lewis & Bockius  
profile
Anita Polott
Partner, Head of Trademarks and Copyrights   Morgan Lewis & Bockius  
profile
Colin Heideman
Partner   Morgan Lewis & Bockius  




More features

UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
Creating a global online IP community
A new relationship with in-house
Nokia wins at UPC against Chinese EV maker over connected car patents