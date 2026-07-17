Afamefuna Nwokedi

Mr. Afamefuna (Afam) Nwokedi is the Founding Partner and Group Head of Stillwaters Law Firm with offices across Africa. He has extensive practice experience in prosecution and litigation within the intellectual property space and regularly appears before trial and appellate courts in Nigeria. He is involved in several IP initiatives and case law development and is considered an authority in intellectual property practice in Nigeria.



He was a member of the Federal Government Committee for the establishment of intellectual Property Commission in Nigeria, a member of the Nigerian delegation to OHADA (African Association for the Harmonisation and Development of Commercial Law) with specific reference to IP. He has served in the Anti-counterfeiting Committees of both INTA and IPO, and at the instance of the Federal Government of Nigeria and WIPO, was appointed one of the consultants to draft the first ever IP Policy for Nigeria.



He has won many awards and authored and presented several publications and papers on intellectual property law. A frequent speaker at IP events, an Editor-in-Chief, writer of the Legal Chapter for Forbes Africa publication, and legal analysts for “The Report-Nigeria” an analytical publication on business in Africa by the Oxford Business Group.



He was an executive of AIPPI-Nigerian National Group, past Chairman of the IP Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association-Section on Business Law, and recently, was appointed a member of the Board of the Nigerian Bar Association-Institute of Continuing Legal Education (NBA-ICLE). He is a fellow of several institute, a member of various local and international associations including, NBA, INTA, AIPPI, MARQUES, PTMG, BMM, IBA, IPLAN and ILN, and sits on the board of several companies.