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Adam Gershenson

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Weil Gotshal & Manges
  • Jurisdiction: Global
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Mid-level


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Weil Gotshal & Manges




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