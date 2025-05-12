Subscribe

Rebecca Swindells

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Top US trade secrets firms and lawyers recognised in national rankings first
Top US trade secrets firms and lawyers recognised in national rankings first
The world’s factory of counterfeit goods
DLA Piper adds five to its IP team








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test