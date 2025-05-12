Subscribe

Laura Harrington

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Brand Protection
  • Firm: Manchester United
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Non-Contentious

Company Latest

Man Utd in ‘Football Manager’ licensing complaint
Chelsea’s ‘Jose Mourinho’ trademarks could delay Manchester United move
