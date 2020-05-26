Subscribe
ververidis-vasilis_man-u
26 May 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Man Utd in ‘Football Manager’ licensing complaint

Manchester United has accused the developers of the popular “ Football Manager” game of infringing its trademark by not using the official club crest.

“Football Manager” is a long-running video game series which allows players to play as the manager of domestic and national teams from 118 leagues across the world.

In the latest edition, “Football Manager 2020”, 26 leagues are fully licensed, allowing clubs’ official logos to appear in the game. These include Germany’s Bundesliga, the Dutch Eredivisie, as well as the second-to-fifth tiers of English football.

Licensing issues prove to be an obstacle for sports video game makers every year, and developers and publishers have to be creative to get around them.

Sports Interactive (SI), the developer behind “Football Manager”, and its parent company Sega have made a policy of not commenting about licensing issues in public. WIPR has contacted SI to discuss the licensing issues facing video games before, but was told: “Our legal and licensing is all handled by our parent company ( SEGA) and they don’t comment on our legal and licensing matters as a matter of course.”

The game’s developers have always tried to still represent unlicensed clubs in-game. Brazilian teams often appear under a three-letter acronym, while Italian champions Juventus appear in this year’s game as “Zebre”.

Most other teams appear under their real name but with a generic shield-shaped crest generated using the team’s colours—including Manchester United.

The club has now taken exception to this practice and sued Sports Interactive and Sega in English court.

According to Manchester United, the unlicensed use of its name in-game is an infringement of its trademark rights. The club also argued that the generic crest work-around “deprives the registered proprietor of its right to have the club crest licensed”.

Defendants SI and Sega hit back, arguing that Manchester United was trying to “prevent legitimate competition in the video games field by preventing parties not licensed by the claimant from using the name of the Manchester United football team within such games”.

Manchester United has appeared in every edition of “Football Manager”, and its predecessor “Championship Manager”, since 1992 “without complaint,” the defendants said in a written filing at the English High Court.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

EU commissioner wants patent reforms despite UPC setbacks

Manchester United in 'Football Manager' licensing complaint

Minnesota tribe sues Radisson over casino TM

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
BeIN urges Premier League to block Saudi’s Newcastle takeover
24 April 2020   Qatari broadcaster beIN Media wants the Premier League to block the mooted takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, citing piracy concerns.
Trademarks
Judge rejects Man Utd’s ‘Football Manager’ fan site claims
5 June 2020   The English High Court has blocked Manchester United from raising new claims involving a “Football Manager” fan website in its lawsuit against the makers of the video game.
Patents
Video games’ future is in the cloud, IP data reveals
21 October 2020   The future of video gaming lies in cloud computing technology, according to patent data published by IP services provider Clarivate Analytics.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis