Subscribe

Kate Ellis

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Legal Director | Head of Branding Group
  • Firm: Eversheds
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Eversheds nabs Hogan Lovells lawyer in Paris
Eversheds appoints new partner in South Africa
Eversheds hires partner in East Africa




More leaders

Diversity
Anna Maria Stein
Of Counsel   Eversheds  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test