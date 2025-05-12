Subscribe

Caroline Jonnaert

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Ph.D. | Principal | Lawyer | Trademark Agent
  • Firm: ROBIC
  • Jurisdiction: Canada
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious

Company Latest

IPH group appoints Canadian regional CEO
IPH group appoints Canadian regional CEO
IPH reveals managing director of Canada firm
IPH group appoints Canadian regional CEO




More leaders

profile
Camille Aubin
Practice Leader of the Law Group | Principal | Lawyer   ROBIC  
profile
Barry Gamache
Principal | Lawyer | Trademark Agent   ROBIC  
profile
Laurent Carrière
Principal | Lawyer | Trademark Agent   ROBIC  
profile
Joanne Chriqui
Principal | Lawyer | Trademark Agent   ROBIC  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test