Latest Conference Videos

Patents
Generative AI is redefining patent drafting and prosecution, and Chris Parsonson of Solve Intelligence demonstrates how these tools are streamlining workflows and delivering measurable results. 5 November 2025
Copyright
Owen Wolfe of Seyfarth explores how generative AI is reshaping copyright and authorship rules, offering practical guidance for IP professionals navigating this emerging creative landscape. 4 November 2025
AI
Experts from Desmarais, Siemens, PayPal, Moderna, and DeepIP AI examine how artificial intelligence is transforming IP protection, bringing unprecedented efficiencies as well as complex new risks. 30 October 2025
AI
Melanie Jennison of Colgate-Palmolive discusses who holds responsibility when AI systems fail at the AI & IP Summit in New York, offering actionable insights for IP professionals. 29 October 2025
AI
Partners at Kirkland & Ellis examine the impact of AI on global mergers and acquisitions, considering changes to due diligence, intellectual property ownership, and regulatory challenges in both the US and Europe. 29 October 2025
AI
From drafting to prosecution, Patrick Johns of DeepIP AI demonstrates how AI can act as a trusted assistant, streamlining IP workflows and enhancing productivity. 14 October 2025
AI
Innovation meets practicality, Nicky Abate of Thinkstruct showcases how AI can revolutionise IP workflows, making processes faster, smarter, and more efficient. 13 October 2025
Patents
AI workers are taking patent searching to the next level — Massyl Mallem of PatentPlus AI, Inc shows how automation can streamline workflows and deliver tangible results. 10 October 2025
