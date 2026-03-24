Comments

Private practice lawyers from leading firms across Asia and Europe commend Shohta Ueno for his involvement in high-profile litigation.



“Shohta has been leading and coordinating litigation teams in complex worldwide pharma litigation with an amazing sense of team selection and decision-making. He is prepared to pursue unconventional pathways without losing sight of the groundwork.”



“We obtained favourable decisions on litigation thanks to Shohta’s excellent instruction. Explaining the nuances of Japanese litigation to clients can be a challenge but this was never an issue with Shohta. He understood our explanations in detail.



“He always provided the necessary information and evidence quickly, which is key to winning litigation. His instructions were crystal clear and I never experienced any miscommunication.



“Last but not least, he is a pleasure to work with. Litigation is tiring and emotional. However Shohta always remains calm.”