Shohta Ueno
Key details
- Job title: Executive Director & Assistant General Counsel—Head of IP Litigation EMEA & APAC
- Organisation:Regeneron
- Geography: UK
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
At US biotech Regeneron, Shohta Ueno is responsible for a wide range of complex multi-jurisdictional disputes in his role as assistant general counsel. Prior to his role at Regeneron, he held private practice roles at legacy firm Allen & Overy as well as Mayer Brown. He holds a PhD in pathology from the University of Cambridge and a PGDip in IP law and practice from the University of Oxford. Ueno is a frequent speaker at IP law conferences and serves on the AIPPI Pharma Committee and the CIPA Life Sciences Committee. He is also a council member of the IP Federation.
Comments
Private practice lawyers from leading firms across Asia and Europe commend Shohta Ueno for his involvement in high-profile litigation.
“Shohta has been leading and coordinating litigation teams in complex worldwide pharma litigation with an amazing sense of team selection and decision-making. He is prepared to pursue unconventional pathways without losing sight of the groundwork.”
“We obtained favourable decisions on litigation thanks to Shohta’s excellent instruction. Explaining the nuances of Japanese litigation to clients can be a challenge but this was never an issue with Shohta. He understood our explanations in detail.
“He always provided the necessary information and evidence quickly, which is key to winning litigation. His instructions were crystal clear and I never experienced any miscommunication.
“Last but not least, he is a pleasure to work with. Litigation is tiring and emotional. However Shohta always remains calm.”