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Gilbert Voy

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Key details

  • Job title: VP—Global IP Litigation
  • Organisation:Regeneron
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Since 2024, Gilbert Voy has been serving as vice president and head of global intellectual property litigation at Regeneron—a US biotechnology company headquartered near New York City.  Voy’s specialties include patents, trade secrets, information misuses litigation, antitrust laws, IP licensing and FDA regulations. He managed high-stakes patent litigation for Regeneron’s blockbuster platforms.Before joining Regeneron, Voy spent almost 30 years at Eli Lilly where he led the company’s global IP litigation function.

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