Sarah Vaughan
Key details
- Job title: Senior Patent Attorney
- Organisation:Rolls-Royce
- Geography: UK
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Sarah Vaughan is a senior patent attorney at Rolls-Royce and president of the IP Federation. She has over 15 years experience in IP which includes private practice roles at Mewburn Ellis and Withers & Rogers. Vaughan has represented Rolls-Royce in prosecution matters and oppositions at the European Patent Office. She leads projects involving multiple patent families with multi-disciplinary teams and also focuses on process developments and improvements.
Comments
“Sarah Vaughan is a great strategic thinker. She is able to understand business needs and pulls the team together so all the right stakeholders are included.”