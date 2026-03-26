Profile

Loni Sherwin is an IP counsel at Anthropic, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) company headquartered in San Francisco.

Sherwin was previously director and chief IP counsel at US multinational investment company Blackrock where she led trademark, patent, copyright, trade secret and other IP activities globally.

She began her career in private practice as a litigation paralegal at Williams & Connolly.

At ArentFox Schiff she was promoted from associate to of counsel to focus on IP and commercial and corporate contracts as well as trademark and copyright portfolio management, acquisition, licensing, disputes, and counselling.