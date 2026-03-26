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Linzy McCartney

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Key details

  • Job title: IP Counsel
  • Organisation:Anthropic
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level

Profile

Linzy McCartney is IP counsel at Anthropic. McCartney began her career as an associate at Fish & Richardson and then as a senior associate at WilmerHale. 

She served as an administrative patent judge at the United States Patent and Trademark Office for seven years. 

Prior to joining Anthropic she was a patent licensing and open source counsel at Meta.

Comments

“Linzy has an ability to quickly grow Anthropic's patent portfolio, both homegrown and through acquisition. She is adept at strategic mining of acquired patent families.”

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