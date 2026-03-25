David Eramian

Comments

“David possesses all the traits of a leading in-house IP lawyer. He has worked collaboratively with external counsel on patent licensing and acquisitions as well as strategic direction and filings to maximise the Anthropic patent portfolio.



“David values the contributions of his external counsel and he is not heavy-handed with his approach even though he clearly knows how to maximise his IP budget. He is responsive and hands on when he needs to be. David is the best in-house counsel I have worked with in decades of practice.”