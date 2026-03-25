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David Eramian

DavidEramian

Key details

  • Job title: Head of IP
  • Organisation:Anthropic
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

David Eramian serves as head of IP at Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) safety and research company. 

His practice focuses on intellectual property, technology transactions, and regulatory matters tied to advanced AI systems. 

His work involves navigating emerging legal frameworks governing machine learning models, data usage, and AI deployment. 

Working within a fast-evolving regulatory landscape he advises on product development, licensing structures, and risk mitigation strategies associated with frontier AI research.

Comments

“David possesses all the traits of a leading in-house IP lawyer. He has worked collaboratively with external counsel on patent licensing and acquisitions as well as strategic direction and filings to maximise the Anthropic patent portfolio.

“David values the contributions of his external counsel and he is not heavy-handed with his approach even though he clearly knows how to maximise his IP budget. He is responsive and hands on when he needs to be. David is the best in-house counsel I have worked with in decades of practice.”

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Anthropic names Chinese labs ‘targeting’ Claude with mass prompts
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On our radar… Nvidia’s trade secret spat, Huawei settlement, and AI copyright cases
Anthropic names Chinese labs ‘targeting’ Claude with mass prompts
Music publishers hit Anthropic with $3bn copyright infringement lawsuit
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Leader Profiles

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Loni Sherwin
IP Counsel   Anthropic
profile
Linzy McCartney
IP Counsel   Anthropic




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