Profile

Kevin Scott marked his 40th year at Philips in 2025. Philips is a Dutch multinational health technology and former consumer electronics company with its global headquarters in Amsterdam.

Scott works for the company’s Intellectual Property & Standards department where he leads a global team in licensing Philips’ patents to third parties in technical areas including telecoms and TV.

He has over 20 years’ experience in licensing standard-essential patents (SEPs) and handling multinational SEP litigation.

Scott is also vice president of the IP Federation.