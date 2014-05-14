Philips claims Nintendo’s Wii U remote infringes its patent

Technology manufacturer Philips has filed a lawsuit against Nintendo alleging the gaming company infringed two of its patents.

In the court documents, filed at the US District Court for the District of Delaware on May 14, Philips claimed Nintendo wilfully infringed its patents.

The patents cover the virtual body control device, a tracking system that follows the movement of your body, and user interface system pointing device in the Nintendo Wii U remote controller.

Philips stated that it had informed Nintendo in 2011 that the product was infringing two of Philips’ patents.

Nintendo, however, continued to manufacture and sell the allegedly infringing remote controller.

According to the complaint, the remote controller at issue “is made especially to be used in conjunction with Nintendo’s motion-controlled gaming consoles”. Philips is seeking damages for wilful infringement.

A spokesperson from Philips told WIPR: “Despite numerous efforts by Philips to solve this matter amicably, this did not result in a licence agreement. This left Philips with no other option than to take these legal steps to defend our IP in these markets.”

Nintendo has yet to respond to a request for comment.