Subscribe
shutterstock-79169620-web
Photo: Barone Firenze / Shutterstock.com
15 May 2014

Philips claims Nintendo’s Wii U remote infringes its patent

Technology manufacturer Philips has filed a lawsuit against Nintendo alleging the gaming company infringed two of its patents.

In the court documents, filed at the US District Court for the District of Delaware on May 14, Philips claimed Nintendo wilfully infringed its patents.

The patents cover the virtual body control device, a tracking system that follows the movement of your body, and user interface system pointing device in the Nintendo Wii U remote controller.

Philips stated that it had informed Nintendo in 2011 that the product was infringing two of Philips’ patents.

Nintendo, however, continued to manufacture and sell the allegedly infringing remote controller.

According to the complaint, the remote controller at issue “is made especially to be used in conjunction with Nintendo’s motion-controlled gaming consoles”. Philips is seeking damages for wilful infringement.

A spokesperson from Philips told WIPR: “Despite numerous efforts by Philips to solve this matter amicably, this did not result in a licence agreement. This left Philips with no other option than to take these legal steps to defend our IP in these markets.”

Nintendo has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Philips ignites patent battle with Dell, HP, Lenovo, Intel and others
18 September 2020   Koninklijke Philips NV has filed a spate of suits against competitors Dell Technologies, Lenovo, HP, and Intel in a US district court, accusing them of infringing copy-protected patents.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation