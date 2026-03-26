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Katherine Hinterberg

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Key details

  • Job title: Senior Director—Patent Litigation
  • Organisation:Moderna
  • Geography: Switzerland
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Basel-based Katherine Hinterberg is the senior director for patent litigation at US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna. 

In this role, she oversees and manages European IP litigation matters, develops and implements litigation strategies, conducts pre-litigation assessments, and strategises to protect and enforce IP rights.


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Leader Profiles

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John Ward
VP & Assistant GC Trademarks   Moderna




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