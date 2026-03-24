Profile

John Ward serves as vice president and associate general counsel for trademarks at Moderna, a role he has held since November 2021. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he oversees the company’s global trademark programme and has incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) tools into workflows—improving efficiency, reducing external legal costs and managing high-volume cases.Before Moderna he was executive director and head of trademarks at Bausch Health Companies, managing a global portfolio across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and ophthalmic products, and overseeing anti-counterfeiting efforts in key markets. Between 2018 and 2020 he served as global head of trademarks, copyrights and domain names at Alcon where he directed trademark operations after its spin-out from Novartis. He managed vaccine and pharmaceutical trademarks internationally at Novartis.Ward began his trademark career at Sunstein (formerly Bromberg & Sunstein) on international disputes and institutional portfolios. He also served as a naval officer and JAG Corps attorney with the US Navy.