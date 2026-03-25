Request Trial

Jake Feldman

JakeFeldman-square

Key details

  • Job title: Chief IP Counsel
  • Organisation:Kenvue
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Jake Feldman is chief intellectual property counsel at Kenvue, a consumer health company incorporated in Delaware. 

Feldman’s specialties include trademark law, copyright law, domain name disputes, social media counselling, acquisitions and divestitures as well as licensing. 

He is co-chair of the US Trademark Law & Litigation Committee at the Intellectual Property Owners (IPO) Association. He is also a member of the Programming Advisory Council at the International Trademark Association (INTA).

Feldman was an associate at law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius. 

He had in-house Big Pharma roles as trademark counsel at Pfizer and as assistant general counsel at Johnson & Johnson.

Comments

“Jake Feldman understands and navigates ambiguity in the IP space for healthcare when balancing a safety-first approach. He truly thinks globally and acts locally.”



Leader Profiles

profile
Brian Mutschler
Assistance General Counsel (Patents)   Kenvue




More features

EPO filings hit record high as AI and quantum drive renewed growth
King & Spalding adds another Winston & Strawn litigation partner
Nike scores $11m ‘dupe’ win against social media influencer
McGuireWoods adds nationally recognised litigator from Fried, Frank