Profile

Brian Mutschler is an IP lawyer and patent specialist currently serving as assistant general counsel (patents) and group leader at consumer health company Kenvue.

In this role, he oversees patent strategy and portfolio management for the company’s global consumer health business, supporting innovation across major product categories such as skin health, self-care and essential health brands.

Prior to joining Kenvue in 2025, Mutschler served as senior counsel for IP at Dow where he worked on patent strategy and technology protection in the chemicals sector.