Frank Landolt
Key details
- Job title: Chief Counsel IP & Legal
- Organisation:Confo Therapeutics NV
- Geography: Belgium
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Frank Landolt is chief counsel—legal and IP at Confo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company working on identifying and accelerating novel medicines for metabolic and endocrine diseases.
Landolt is responsible for all IP and legal matters as well as Confo’s IT and quality assurance departments.
He previously held roles at Sanofi company Ablynx and agricultural biotech company Devgen.