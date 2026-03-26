Profile

Fengling (Helen) Li is associate director and patent portfolio manager at Intel Patent Group.

Santa Clara-based Intel is one of the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturers.

Li is a strategic IP attorney with over 18 years of experience guiding some of the world’s most innovative companies through patent prosecution and technology counselling.

She has shaped cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) portfolios at Intel and helped to protect clients’ transformative inventions at law firm Fenwick & West.

Li focuses on driving value creation through IP strategy—whether developing generative AI patent policies and leading global prosecution efforts or mentoring engineering teams on harvesting innovations.