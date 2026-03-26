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Camilo Gatta

CamiloGatta

Key details

  • Job title: Assistant General Counsel & Head of Trademarks
  • Organisation:Microsoft
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

​​Cam Gatta is head of trademarks at Microsoft based in Redmond, Washington. 

Gatta focuses on litigation, IP matters, and complex legal disputes, advising on high-stakes cases and helping manage the legal risks affecting the company. 

Gatta provides strategic guidance and legal representation, supporting Microsoft in navigating challenging legal issues while safeguarding its business and technological interests.

Comments

“Cam is able to juggle a substantial amount of business-as-usual work alongside some very complex and demanding disputes.”

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