Microsoft continues battle in courts over pirated software

Microsoft has sued a Delaware-based computer software company for allegedly pirating its software and distributing it without permission.

The complaint was filed against Terason at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Wednesday, October 18.

“Defendants distributed computer systems with unlicensed and pirated software to customers who are unaware they did not receive legal software they are licensed to use,” the complaint stated.

Microsoft also claimed Terason unlawfully uses Microsoft trademarks on its website in an attempt to demonstrate affiliation with, or endorsement by, Microsoft.

Terason, which describes itself as a “portable ultrasound machine manufacturer”, sells a range of ultrasound devices online.

Microsoft added that it owns a number of copyright registrations with the US Copyright Office, as well as several US registered trademarks including numbers 1,200,236 for ‘Microsoft’ and 2,738,877 for its ‘flag design’.

The case isn’t the first time this year Microsoft has filed lawsuits over its software.

In June, WIPR reported that it sued a Florida-based company that had allegedly sold unauthorised copies of Windows 7 and 8.1 software.

In May, it obtained an injunction and default judgment against a company accused of infringing its trademarks and copyright. District Judge John Tuchi signed the order (pdf) for default judgment, stating that the use of Microsoft’s marks had resulted in infringing items that are strikingly similar to genuine Microsoft programs.

