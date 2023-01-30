Subscribe
shutterstock_520693948_volodymyrkyrylyuk
30 January 2023CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Microsoft and Open AI hit back in source code dispute

Case centres on emerging field of artificial intelligence known as generative AI | Plaintiffs argue that tech companies violated open-source licences and infringed IP rights.

Microsoft, Microsoft’s GitHub and OpenAI have robustly countered allegations of abuse involving the use of open source code to train their artificial systems.

The companies filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, January 26.

Piracy ‘on an unprecedented scale’

The feud arose in November 2022, when programmer Matthew Butterrick filed a class action lawsuit in San Francisco accusing the companies of improperly monetising open-source code, alleging that GitHub’s Copilot “is doing software piracy on an unprecedented scale”.

He then filed a second class action lawsuit on behalf of two other anonymous developers.

This case centres on the emerging field of AI known as generative AI—systems that can learn concepts and relationships from large bodies of existing knowledge and which then use what they learn to help people create new works.

The complaints alleged that Open AI’s Codex and Microsoft’s Copilot—two “assistive AI-based systems”—generate copied copyrighted material without attribution in some instances.

In doing so, the plaintiffs contend that the defendants violated open-source licences and then infringed their IP rights.

Microsoft bought software development platform GitHub four years ago for $7.5 billion in Microsoft stock. Trained on billions of lines of code, GitHub Copilot turns natural language prompts into coding suggestions across dozens of languages.

OpenAI Codex is an artificial intelligence model developed by OpenAI, and is used to power GitHub Copilot.

No grounds for lawsuit

The tech companies have countered that the plaintiffs have attempted to plead causes of action that don’t actually apply to these tools, leaving the complaints subject to dismissal on multiple grounds.

“Plaintiffs do not allege that their rights associated with code they authored were violated, nor do they provide a single example of their code they claim to be at issue,” said the filing.

The motion added the suit must be dismissed “because the plaintiffs have failed to sufficiently plead that they suffered a recognisable injury.”

The filings come as concerns mount over the use of generative AI and the safeguarding of IP rights.

Earlier this month, three artists announced a class action lawsuit, and Getty Images announced that it had begun legal proceedings in London, both concerning Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion software, which has been accused of using copyrighted images in its training.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

TM litigator makes ‘homecoming’ to major US law firm

John Lewis in High Court over Christmas TV dragon

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Face off: Deepfakes, celebrity ‘appearances’ and the law
23 February 2023   A British TV show that pits deepfaked celebrities as fictional ‘neighbours’ shows how far the tech has developed—but can unauthorised fakes be stopped, asks Sarah Speight.
Copyright
US Congress to hear OpenAI CEO’s testimony on AI
11 May 2023   Chief of company behind ChatGPT to testify before Senate in bid to establish AI rules | Hearing ‘marks critical first step’ in Congress’ efforts to oversee AI | EU AI Act given green light.
Trademarks
OpenAI sues over ‘nearly identical’ trademark
7 August 2023   Dispute dates back to 2015 when ChatGPT developer founded company | Artificial intelligence research company accuses the firm of manufacturing evidence to gain a trademark registration.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones