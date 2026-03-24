Ben Wright
Key details
- Job title: General Counsel—IP
- Organisation:Jaguar Land Rover
- Geography: UK
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Ben Wright is general counsel—IP at Jaguar Land Rover’s headquarters in Coventry, UK. Wright plays a central role in safeguarding innovation at Jaguar Land Rover, steering brand protection for one of the world’s most iconic automotive marques. As the senior IP leader within the company he focuses on trademark strategy, enforcement, and global portfolio management across the Jaguar and Land Rover luxury vehicle brands operating in highly competitive international markets.Wright joined Jaguar Land Rover in 2015 as patent counsel and progressed to IP strategy director before taking on his current general counsel role in November 2025.
Comments
“Over the last two years Ben has led a wholesale review of how Jaguar Land Rover manages and protects its trademarks, responding to significant change in the business as it embraces a fully electric future with the impending launch of the new Jaguar car. He is always calm and thoughtful, it has been a privilege to work alongside him and see the positive changes he and the team have been able to achieve.”