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Augusto Drumond

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Key details

  • Job title: Principal Legal Counsel—IP EU
  • Organisation:Amazon
  • Geography: Luxembourg
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Luxembourg-based Augusto Drumond is a principal legal counsel—IP at multinational US tech giant Amazon where he supports its diverse business units across Europe. As well as e-commerce, Amazon’s services include cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.

As Amazon’s sole IP legal counsel based outside the US, he works on a broad range of matters including policy advocacy, strategic IP counselling, litigation, portfolio management, complex IP operations and IP-related contract negotiations.

Drumond is an experienced IP attorney with more than 16 years of experience in leading French IP practices and in-house roles. 

He specialises in trademarks and designs and is a certified trademark and design attorney in both the EU and France, as well as a certified lawyer in Brazil. 

With a multicultural background, he works across international legal environments and operates fluently in English, French and Portuguese—supporting global brand protection and IP strategy.


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Leader Profiles

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Dana Northcott
Vice president and associate general counsel   Dana Northcott is vice president and associate general counsel of IP at Amazon.   Amazon
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Ajeet Pai
Senior Manager & Senior Corporate Counsel   Amazon




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