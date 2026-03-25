Profile

Luxembourg-based Augusto Drumond is a principal legal counsel—IP at multinational US tech giant Amazon where he supports its diverse business units across Europe. As well as e-commerce, Amazon’s services include cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.

As Amazon’s sole IP legal counsel based outside the US, he works on a broad range of matters including policy advocacy, strategic IP counselling, litigation, portfolio management, complex IP operations and IP-related contract negotiations.

Drumond is an experienced IP attorney with more than 16 years of experience in leading French IP practices and in-house roles.

He specialises in trademarks and designs and is a certified trademark and design attorney in both the EU and France, as well as a certified lawyer in Brazil.

With a multicultural background, he works across international legal environments and operates fluently in English, French and Portuguese—supporting global brand protection and IP strategy.